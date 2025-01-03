Merger finalized for Pepper Pike's Ursuline College and Pennsylvania university

Ursuline College in Pepper Pike will begin the process of merging with Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2025 officials announced Thursday.

The two private religious institutions will form the "largest Catholic system along Lake Erie," Gannon and Ursuline said in a press release. Ursuline College will become the Ursuline College Campus of Gannon University after a roughly two-year transition period. The news comes after months of "due diligence" from both sides, the release noted.

The release suggested more smaller institutions of higher education could face the prospect of consolidation, as colleges and universities across the country have contended with years of enrollment challenges and a public wary of the cost of higher education.

“As the landscape of higher education experiences turbulent times, particularly with smaller Catholic institutions, our vision is focused on a successful collaboration that will offer a model of academic excellence and mutual respect of our individual identities, all while creating a new shared culture and combined strength,” said David King, president of Ursuline College.

For students, the merger will not affect tuition, financial aid or scholarships, the release added. Ursuline's athletic and academic programs will also continue.