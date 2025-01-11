'Wait Wait' for January 11, 2025: With Not My Job guest Josh Gad
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Josh Gad and panelists Negin Farsad, Rachel Coster, and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Going For Green; Midtown Madness; Netflix Gives Up
Panel Questions
Scouring for a Baby Shower
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about the latest happenings in the country of Wales, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Josh Gad answers three questions about Posh Lads
Josh Gad is one of the most beloved actors working, from voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise to his Tony-nominated performance as Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon. He just published a new memoir, called In Gad We Trust, but can he answer our questions about Posh Lads?
Panel Questions
Kia Loosens Up; In-Flight Entertainment Gets Personal
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: One Way To Save On Grooming; Tannenbaum? More like Tasty-baum; Calling All College Students!
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after congestion pricing, what will be the next previously free thing New Yorkers will have to pay for.
