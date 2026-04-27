Citizen volunteers sought for Kentucky foster review boards

April is national child abuse prevention month. One of the tools for prevention in Kentucky is the citizen foster care review board. But in 54 Kentucky counties, including Jefferson, there is a need for volunteers to serve on the boards.

This transcript was edited for clarity and brevity.

Bill Burton: What's the main purpose of the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board?

Mika Tyler: The citizen foster care review board operates within the Department of Family and Juvenile Services of the Administrative Office of the Courts. We are all volunteer board in every single county across Kentucky. Our job is to go in and go through an interview process for children that are placed in the state's care. These reasons could simply be because of abuse, neglect and dependency.

The volunteers are appointed by the judges. What will happen is interested parties, that can be the youth, biological parents, foster parents, social workers, therapists, attorneys, case workers, they are invited to take part in this interview, and the board goes through a series of questions to see where the case is, what services are needed. We want to make sure that we fill as many gaps as possible.

BB: What role does it play in reducing child abuse and increasing child well-being in Kentucky?

MT: In the state of Kentucky, there's over 8,000 children in foster care. Having the volunteer board there is putting that additional set of eyes there that are not a social worker, not a therapist, not a parent, not a foster parent. The goal is always to return children to their biological parents or to the homes that they were removed from. We are helping make sure that case moves along in an appropriate time when possible, so those children can return home. Or if the case be that they get adopted or they want to go into an independent living program. Our goal is there to get that permanency for that child.

BB: In Jefferson County, how many cases need to be reviewed each year?

MT: There are 13 boards. So every month, there are 13 boards that meet to review cases. They review over 1,100 kids a month.

BB: How can people get involved with the board?

MT: Being that it is a part of the Administrative Office of the Courts, to find out more information, you can go to kycourts.gov , then under the court programs, family and Juvenile Services, you will find the information. It's the citizens foster care review board, and there's an application you can fill out. You can also email cfcrb@kycourts.net, and kind of to add on, as far as being a volunteer.

One thing I always want to share is you do not have to have a background in family services or anything really related to, let's say social work. My boards are made up of a wide range of individuals, retired teachers, retired police officers. It really can be just about anyone.

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