Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge fired

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is out. City Manager Sheryl Long announced the firing Thursday, saying it was effective immediately.

Long says the decision was based on findings of an independent investigation into Theetge's leadership. Theetge was placed on paid leave in October pending the investigation.

"I recognize Chief Theetge's more than 35 years of service to the Cincinnati Police Department and to this City. At the same time, after completing this review, it’s become clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the department moving forward," Long says in a release.

Interim Chief Adam Hennie will remain in his temporary leadership position.

Theetge's attorney, Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm, said in a statement this is "a sad day" for Cincinnati.

"Its leaders have taken the shameful step of dismissing one of its most accomplished and beloved public servants for no legitimate reason," Imm said. "They know their phony excuses for this disgraceful action are entirely false, but still chose to put this black mark on our great city. We will get justice for Terri Theetge, and those responsible for this disgusting act will be held accountable."

In March, Imm said Theetge would sue the city if it took "adverse action" toward her.

Investigation

As WVXU previously reported, an investigation released last month into Theetge's leadership concluded she hadn't been an effective leader.

The report describes Theetge's leadership as "rigid and authoritarian," criticizes her communication within the department and with City Hall officials, and says Theetge struggles to accept accountability.

The law firm that conducted the investigation interviewed Theetge and 32 witnesses, who are not named.

"The vast majority of all witnesses believe it would not be in the best interest of the CPD for Chief Theetge to return as Chief," the report says.

At that time, Theetge’s attorney, Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm, rejected the report's conclusions, stating its "outrageous allegations" would be "exposed, without exception, as entirely false. There is not a shred of credible evidence to support the city’s actions against her."

You can read more about the report here.

This is breaking news and this report will be updated.

Read more:

