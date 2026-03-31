Theetge not an effective leader of CPD, investigation concludes

An investigation into the leadership of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge concluded she has not been an effective leader of the department.

City officials released a summary of the investigation Tuesday in response to a public records request. The report describes Theetge's leadership as "rigid and authoritarian," criticizes her communication within the department and with City Hall officials, and says Theetge struggles to accept accountability.

The law firm that conducted the investigation interviewed Theetge and 32 witnesses, who are not named.

"The vast majority of all witnesses believe it would not be in the best interest of the CPD for Chief Theetge to return as Chief," the report says.

Theetge’s attorney Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm says Theetge has been notified of a pre-disciplinary hearing with City Manager Sheryl Long, who placed Theetge on paid leave in October pending the investigation.

"Chief Theetge looks forward to successfully defending herself against these outrageous allegations," Imm said in a statement. "In due course they will be exposed, without exception, as entirely false. There is not a shred of credible evidence to support the city’s actions against her."

It's not clear when the pre-disciplinary hearing will take place.

"The city is committed to a fair, thorough and legally sound process," Long said in a statement. "This report is the result of an independent investigation conducted by outside counsel and has been shared with Chief Theetge. This remains an ongoing personnel matter and it’s important to allow the process to proceed in the time required to protect the integrity of the review. I will not comment further until a decision is made."

Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing administrative personnel matter.

"The City Manager has my full support conducting and completing the review process," Pureval said.

Investigation details

The city contracted with FBT Gibbons (formerly Frost Brown Todd) to conduct the investigation. The original contract was for up to $40,000 through Dec. 31, 2025. It was extended to the end of February for an additional $9,000, and extended once more to March 31 with no additional cost.

The city directed FBT Gibbons to investigate whether Theetge:



has been an effective leader and manager of the Cincinnati Police Department, including personnel and resources; has been a leader within the context of city government, including by furthering the broader goals and objectives of the city administration; has committed any infraction or policy violation while serving as police chief; has disregarded best practices in the running of CPD to the detriment of public safety and crime prevention.

The investigation summary does not indicate that Theetge committed any infraction or policy violation while serving as police chief.

The summary notes the investigation was "wholly independent" and "at no time did the investigators believe the City Solicitor's office demanded a specific outcome."

The firm contacted 42 potential witnesses, including seven provided by Chief Theetge. Some did not respond or declined to participate; 32 witness interviews were conducted, including with five of the people suggested by Theetge. The firm also reviewed "emails, letters and documents" as well as public press briefings and interviews.

"Chief Theetge's continued assertion that she is one of the best Police Chiefs the city has ever had, even in the face of contradictory information and critical feedback, denotes a lack of ability to receive and implement feedback," the report says. "The majority of all witnesses interviewed indicated that Chief Theetge could not return to the CPD and be effective, and that assessment is supported by the investigation."

The report identifies a few reasons to support this conclusion, including:

Communication style: The report says Theetge's communication style led to "a lack of transparency and distrust in the CPD." Witnesses said Theetge did not share information widely within the department and relied on a very small "inner circle" to make decisions. Theetge reportedly attempted to block the city manager from communicating with her command staff.

Ability to work within larger city government: The report says Theetge ran the administrative side of CPD well, but "struggled to understand how the CPD could or should work collaboratively with the city" on broader goals and objectives. That includes the summer safety plan for 2025, which Theetge allegedly supported in public but failed to implement within CPD.

Culture of retaliation: The report says Theetge is dismissive of "a strong culture of retaliation" within CPD.

Perception of favoritism/nepotism: The report says Theetge may not have initially created a perception of favoritism and nepotism within CPD, but says she does not take responsibility for correcting that perception.

"Theetge's indifference to others' perceptions led directly to her making decisions, like the assignment for her nephew or the promotional process for Assistant Chief position, that exacerbated the concerns related to favoritism and nepotism," the report says.

See the full investigation summary below (article continues after):

Praise for Interim Chief Hennie

Long named Adam Hennie as interim chief in October, when she placed Theetge on paid leave pending the investigation.

The summary report says witnesses reported higher morale within CPD after Hennie's appointment, describing him as "a breath of fresh air," "involved," and "personable."

"Witnesses stated that, unlike Chief Theetge, Interim Chief Hennie communicates well, includes others in decision-making, uses and explains reasoning to make decisions rather than using a 'because I said so' approach, considers generational and cultural differences, and is flexible," the report says.

What happens next?

It's not clear when the pre-disciplinary hearing with Long will take place.

"There will be a lawsuit when any adverse action is taken against Teri Theetge," Imm told reporters on March 16. "The people responsible for the devastating harm that has been done to Terry and her family over the past five months will be held accountable for their actions."

Imm is also representing former Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington, who is actively suing the city for alleged wrongful termination.

Long fired the former fire chief in 2023, saying he failed to address a hostile work environment toward women, as well as citing other reasons for termination. Washington sued shortly after.

A federal judge decided in August the case could move to trial, mostly denying the city's request for summary judgement. Judge Stephanie K. Bowman of the Ohio Southern District says Long and the city did violate Washington’s right to due process by not offering him a hearing before his termination. But Judge Bowman did not rule on several other issues, including whether Long had proper cause to fire Washington, whether Long made defamatory statements about Washington, and what damages Washington might be awarded.

A trial date was set for Sept. 29, but the city quickly filed an appeal in the 6th Circuit, pausing the trial. The parties gave oral arguments on March 19 before three 6th Circuit Court of Appeals judges. It’s not clear when a ruling can be expected.

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