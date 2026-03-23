Pedestrian deaths, serious injuries are down in Cincinnati

Fewer Cincinnati pedestrians were killed by drivers last year compared to the two years prior. There were five deaths in 2025, compared to six in 2024 and 10 in 2023.

City Council introduced a Complete Streets policy a few years ago. The intent is to incorporate things like bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks and speed cushions any time a street is being rehabbed.

"The most important thing for me is, are we making progress on making sure people are safe on the streets?" Council member Mark Jeffreys told WVXU. "And when I look at a lot of the data overall, I think we are making progress."

The city just released the third Complete Streets annual report, outlining the number of projects complete by category and by neighborhood. All but a couple neighborhoods got at least one new feature.

In 2025, the city installed three raised crosswalks, 58 speed cushions, 23 speed humps and 19 stop signs. There's also nearly a thousand new or improved street lights.

Jeffreys says it's encouraging to see the progress, but he'd like to see more information in the Complete Streets report — like how many rehab projects total were completed last year, and how many of them did not include a Complete Streets element.

"And of those that did not, some understanding of why," Jeffreys said. "Was it because it's a small street? Was it because the infrastructure is already there?"

Cost could also be a prohibitive factor.

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