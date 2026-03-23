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Pedestrian deaths, serious injuries are down in Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:33 AM EDT
A Complete Streets project completed in 2025 involved adding a new railing plus sidewalk reconstruction and expansion along Art Museum Drive during a landslide correction project.
City of Cincinnati
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A Complete Streets project completed in 2025 involved adding a new railing plus sidewalk reconstruction and expansion along Art Museum Drive during a landslide correction project.

Fewer Cincinnati pedestrians were killed by drivers last year compared to the two years prior. There were five deaths in 2025, compared to six in 2024 and 10 in 2023.

City Council introduced a Complete Streets policy a few years ago. The intent is to incorporate things like bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks and speed cushions any time a street is being rehabbed.

"The most important thing for me is, are we making progress on making sure people are safe on the streets?" Council member Mark Jeffreys told WVXU. "And when I look at a lot of the data overall, I think we are making progress."

The city just released the third Complete Streets annual report, outlining the number of projects complete by category and by neighborhood. All but a couple neighborhoods got at least one new feature.

In 2025, the city installed three raised crosswalks, 58 speed cushions, 23 speed humps and 19 stop signs. There's also nearly a thousand new or improved street lights.

Jeffreys says it's encouraging to see the progress, but he'd like to see more information in the Complete Streets report — like how many rehab projects total were completed last year, and how many of them did not include a Complete Streets element.

"And of those that did not, some understanding of why," Jeffreys said. "Was it because it's a small street? Was it because the infrastructure is already there?"

Cost could also be a prohibitive factor.

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Local News Cincinnati City CouncilDaily Viewpedestrian safetytraffic calming
Becca Costello
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
See stories by Becca Costello