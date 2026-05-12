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Metro to break ground on Walnut Hills transit center this year

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello, WVXU
Published May 12, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
A rendering of the future Metro transit center in Walnut Hills.
1 of 2  — Walnut Hills transit center rendering
A rendering of the future Metro transit center in Walnut Hills.
Metro / Provided
Initial design plan for the future Metro transit center in Walnut Hills.
2 of 2  — Walnut Hills transit center plan
Initial design plan for the future Metro transit center in Walnut Hills.
Metro / Provided

Cincinnati Metro will soon break ground on a new transit center in Walnut Hills, joining transit centers in Westwood, Oakley and Northside.

CEO Andy Aiello says Metro is moving away from a hub-and-spoke system where most bus riders have to travel Downtown for a transfer.

"We have many more east-west connections, which we call a multi-nodal transportation," Aiello told a City Council committee Tuesday. "Which means you can hit one of those crosstowns, transfer and have a shorter trip to your destination."

The Walnut Hills transit center is planned for the intersection of Gilbert and William Howard Taft, on what’s currently a vacant lot.

Initial design plans include several park-and-ride parking spots, an art screening wall, a public plaza and a security station.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. The new center should be operational by early 2028.

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Local News Cincinnati metroMetroDaily View
Becca Costello, WVXU
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
See stories by Becca Costello, WVXU