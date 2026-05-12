Metro to break ground on Walnut Hills transit center this year

Cincinnati Metro will soon break ground on a new transit center in Walnut Hills, joining transit centers in Westwood, Oakley and Northside.

CEO Andy Aiello says Metro is moving away from a hub-and-spoke system where most bus riders have to travel Downtown for a transfer.

"We have many more east-west connections, which we call a multi-nodal transportation," Aiello told a City Council committee Tuesday. "Which means you can hit one of those crosstowns, transfer and have a shorter trip to your destination."

The Walnut Hills transit center is planned for the intersection of Gilbert and William Howard Taft, on what’s currently a vacant lot.

Initial design plans include several park-and-ride parking spots, an art screening wall, a public plaza and a security station.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. The new center should be operational by early 2028.

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