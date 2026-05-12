Learn the basics of city government from WVXU's new newsletter

Do you ever wonder how government in Cincinnati really operates?

WVXU is launching the Cincinnati City Government 101 newsletter, teaching you all the basics, plus how to stay informed and get involved.

What you'll get

Each weekly email will break down a specific topic, like:



What is a council-manager form of government?

Who decides how to spend our tax dollars?

What’s the difference between an ordinance, a motion and a resolution?

You’ll get one email a week for several weeks (not forever). You can sign up any time to start the series from the beginning.

It’s like a class without the cost or commitment — spend a few minutes each week building on what you’ve already learned, and impress your friends and family with your new knowledge of local government.

Your guide is Local Government Reporter Becca Costello, backed by decades of experience and trusted reporting from the WVXU news team.

How to sign up

You should sign up if you:



Want to get involved but aren’t sure where to start

See local news headlines and wonder, “Why did this happen this way?”

Are a Public Radio Nerd and just like learning new things!

Like all local reporting from WVXU, the newsletter is free. You can sign up using the form below, or on our newsletter signup page.

How to unsubscribe

If you change your mind about receiving this email, you can unsubscribe at any time.

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