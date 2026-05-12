© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hey, Kentucky! Get your voter guide to the May 2026 primary >>
City Government 101
Do you ever wonder how government in Cincinnati really operates? Welcome to Cincinnati City Government 101, which teaches you all the basics about local government, plus how to stay informed and get involved.

Learn the basics of city government from WVXU's new newsletter

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello, WVXU
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:07 AM EDT
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU

Do you ever wonder how government in Cincinnati really operates?

WVXU is launching the Cincinnati City Government 101 newsletter, teaching you all the basics, plus how to stay informed and get involved.

What you'll get

Each weekly email will break down a specific topic, like:

  • What is a council-manager form of government? 
  • Who decides how to spend our tax dollars?
  • What’s the difference between an ordinance, a motion and a resolution?

You’ll get one email a week for several weeks (not forever). You can sign up any time to start the series from the beginning.

It’s like a class without the cost or commitment — spend a few minutes each week building on what you’ve already learned, and impress your friends and family with your new knowledge of local government.

Your guide is Local Government Reporter Becca Costello, backed by decades of experience and trusted reporting from the WVXU news team.

How to sign up

You should sign up if you:

  • Want to get involved but aren’t sure where to start
  • See local news headlines and wonder, “Why did this happen this way?”
  • Are a Public Radio Nerd and just like learning new things!

Like all local reporting from WVXU, the newsletter is free. You can sign up using the form below, or on our newsletter signup page.

Subscribe to City Government 101

* indicates required

How to unsubscribe

If you change your mind about receiving this email, you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related:

Tags
Politics Cincinnati City CouncilCincinnati city manager
Becca Costello, WVXU
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
See stories by Becca Costello, WVXU