Officials seek community input for Goebel Park changes

Work will begin soon on the Brent Spence companion bridge. But besides the bridge itself, the state is funding work on the land affected by the project, which includes Covington’s historic Goebel Park. Now, city officials are seeking to remodel the park as part of a larger effort to develop the area.

“It’s going to be forced to kind of change with this new Brent Spence bridge project, some of the borders of the park are going to be shifted,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy.

The city of Covington is holding a virtual open house where residents have multiple ways to leave input on what officials should consider as they develop a master plan for the park.

What residents are saying

Goebel Park sits at the western edge of Covington, visible from I-75. Residents who have already answered the public survey boast about the Germanic architecture and history of the park, but have expressed concerns about older parts of the site.

The city only posted about the survey about two weeks ago, but comments about upscaling nighttime lighting, groundskeeping of the grass, and keeping the playground open have flooded in. Stacy said the city has not ruled out anything. He said now is a good time to consider these changes, especially with how frequently the park is used.

“Goebel Park sees a lot of use during events, festivals, but then it also gets rented out quite a bit, and then it just gets daily users that visit the playground,” Stacy said.

Megan Johnson was at the park with her kids and friend on a Sunday afternoon.

“I've always known it to be a good place for kids,” she said, noting that in the past, festivals have set up kid-friendly stations at the park, such as petting zoos.

But the park also is a community staple. Johnson’s son took his high school graduation photos at Goebel Park; her aunt and uncle had their wedding anniversary photos taken there as well.

“I hope that they’ll tear nothing historical down, really,” Johnson said, referencing the Carroll Chimes Bell Tower, which has been out of commission on and off for years.

Other residents who answered the survey felt similarly, many writing that they hope to see the clock fixed.

“It’s [supposed to go] off every hour, and it comes out and it plays a little cuckoo thing,” Johnson said. But the clock currently isn’t working, and Johnson said it wasn’t functional the last time she was there, either.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU The current Goebel Park Community Garden area.

Some residents who answered the survey also showed concerns about homelessness in the area and how it affects the park. Stacy said they will take measures to assure everyone is welcomed, but the issue goes beyond Parks and Recreation.

“It goes on to a much bigger stage than just this master plan,” Stacy said.

He also said measures to keep the park and bathrooms accessible are being included as well.

For now, the community input survey will remain open until the beginning of May. Residents can select visual preferences for the park, submit anonymous ideas and drop pins on an interactive map to indicate areas of the park they’d like to see worked on.

“We're trying to get the word out to anybody and everybody the best we can, because we really want everybody's opinion on this park, no matter who you are,” Stacy said.

To fill out the survey, visit Covington’s virtual open house.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU View of Goebel Park's playground and bathrooms resembling German architecture.

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