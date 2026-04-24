Theetge's attorneys vow lawsuit, appeal of her termination

A day after city officials announced the firing of former Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge, her attorney vowed legal action over her dismissal.

Attorney Stephen Imm told reporters Friday his office will file a federal lawsuit over Theetge's termination, alleging the city has violated her constitutional rights to due process and equal protection.

Imm also said he would seek to appeal Theetge's firing and seek a third-party arbitrator to hear the evidence the city cited in its decision to fire Theetge. The city would need to agree to an arbitration process.

Imm claimed Theetge's firing was politically motivated and designed to deflect criticism about a high-profile series of public safety issues last summer. He said the former chief's ultimate goal is to be returned to her job and to restore her reputation.

"The only thing she had ever wanted was to go back to work," Imm said. "If they're going to insist on kicking her to the curb and ruining her reputation and labeling her service to this city as chief and making her take the fall for their own mistakes and failings, then yes, they are going to have to pay for those disgraceful acts."

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Theetge's dismissal Thursday after placing her on administrative leave last October. Long cited "insubordination, inefficiency, and unsatisfactory performance" as reasons for Theetge's termination.

Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie has been leading the department since Theetge was placed on leave.

Long cited an independent investigation into Theetge's leadership as evidence for the need to fire her.

That investigation by FBT Gibbons found that Theetge's communication style did not allow for transparency; that Theetge struggled to work within the larger framework of city government; that she dismissed concerns about a culture of retaliation in the department; and didn't take seriously perceptions of favoritism and nepotism around CPD. The report did not allege any violations of city policy.

Imm challenged the idea that the report had any substantive evidence during the Friday press event and promised to release a nearly two-hour recording of Theetge's April 10 pre-disciplinary hearing with Long. Imm claimed Theetge rebutted many of the city's accusations against her in that hearing.

Theetge did not speak at the news conference.

Imm also suggested criminal charges could be brought against city officials.

Mayor Aftab Pureval said Thursday during a media availability about Theetge's firing that the former chief asked for $7.5 million as a settlement to her firing. Imm did not confirm or deny that figure, but said the mayor divulging it broke the confidentiality agreement both parties agreed to during settlement negotiations and could be punishable under Ohio Revised Code.

Imm said legal challenges to Theetge's firing were forthcoming "as soon as possible."

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