GOP caucus selects Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum to join state House

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:40 PM EST
Tim Yocum stands in front of a truck with a sign standing in the truck bed that reads "Tim Yocum For Indiana House Dist. 42". Yocum is a White man with dark hair. He is wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Courtesy of facebook.com/tim.yocum.3
New Rep. Tim Yocum (R-Clinton) unsuccessfully ran in 2024 for the state House seat he now occupies.

A Republican precinct committee caucus selected Vermillion County Commissioners President Tim Yocum as the newest state lawmaker Tuesday.

He replaces Alan Morrison, who left the General Assembly this week to become the new head of the state Department of Natural Resources.

Yocum, who’s served as a Vermillion County commissioner for a decade, unsuccessfully ran against Morrison last year in the state House district Republican primary.

Yocum beat four other candidates in the caucus to serve out the remainder of Morrison’s term, which ends in 2026.

READ MORE: Voter advocates say Hoosiers 'short-changed' by legislative resignations

Yocum becomes the 13th member of the General Assembly to join the legislature via a private political caucus in the last four years.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
