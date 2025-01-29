© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Chief Justice Rush highlights 'direct and transformative' impact of Indiana courts

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
Loretta Rush is a White woman with dark brown hair. She is wearing glasses and black judicial robes over a white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
In her State of the Judiciary address on Jan. 29. 2025, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said more cases were filed in state trial courts last year than in all federal courts in the country combined.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush sought to “demystify” the Indiana court system’s impact on Hoosiers’ lives in her 2025 State of the Judiciary address.

Rush noted that more cases were filed in state trial courts last year than in all federal courts in the country combined.

Rush’s focus was on aspects of the justice system with a “direct and transformative impact” — notably, problem-solving courts, such as drug, veterans and family recovery courts.

“Temple University published an independent study last year that found 93 percent of treatment court graduates were not rearrested,” Rush said.

Rush emphasized work to improve court efficiency, including exploring emerging technologies. One court is using AI to produce vital transcripts.

“Where it used to take weeks or months, at great cost, to get a record, they’ve reduced it to minutes,” Rush said. “You heard me: minutes, instead of months.”

And Rush highlighted ways the courts aim to protect children and families, including the first significant changes to child support guidelines in more than three decades.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
