Springfield sues neo-Nazi group accused of months of racist harassment, intimidation

The city of Springfield is suing a white supremacist, neo-Nazi group, accusing them of months of racist intimidation and harassment against the city's Haitian-American population and against its officials and residents who rebuffed the group’s persistent attacks, according to a press release.

Springfield has been home to thousands of Haitian-American immigrants for years, many who fled violence, corruption, and economic instability in their home country. Some have said they were drawn to the rust belt city because of its affordable housing and ample job opportunities.

The city’s lawsuit says a neo-Nazi group called the Blood Tribe began a months-long campaign of harassment and intimidation in July that disrupted life in the community. The hate group claimed the campaign was in response to an “invasion” of Haitian immigrants that were a threat to “the good White [sic] residents” of Springfield.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 6 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The suit was filed on behalf of the city of Springfield, its elected officials, and multiple unnamed residents, filed by attorneys at the Anti-Defamation League, Paul, Weiss, and Taft.

“It is unacceptable that outside extremists targeted and descended upon this city, sowing fear and attempting to halt the business and lives of an entire community,” Steve Sheinberg, ADL Chief Legal Officer, said in a statement. “Their threats and harassment are not just morally abhorrent, but also a clear interference with community members’ civil rights and the City of Springfield’s necessary work on behalf of its residents. We filed this lawsuit today to hold them accountable for the harm they have caused to this community.”

In a press release, plaintiffs said the harassment that the city and its residents endured includes the hate group shouting racial slurs, waving swastikas, and brandishing weapons. According to the suit, afterwards the city received at least 33 bomb threats targeting locations across the city, including elementary schools, hospitals, private residences, and government buildings. They accuse the hate group of then targeting specific Springfield residents.

“The City of Springfield will not stand idly by while hate groups like Blood Tribe attempt to terrorize our residents and violate their civil rights. This lawsuit sends a clear message that hate, intimidation, and violence, have no place in our community,” said City of Springfield Mayor Rob Rue stated.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial on nine counts, including conspiracy to violate civil rights; failure to prevent interference with civil rights; public nuisance; telecommunications harassment; menace; incitement to violence; ethnic intimidation; conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

While not cited in the press release, the conflict in Springfield spilled onto the national stage in September 2024 when President Donald Trump and then Senator and current Vice President JD Vance amplified false and racist rumors about Springfield’s Haitian community. Trump and Vance's comments led to a media and far-right influencer frenzy descending on Springfield for weeks.

Following the debate, WYSO reported on the days of disruptions, bomb threats, school closings, and college classes being cancelled. WYSO has also reported on how Haitian-Americans in Springfield have advocated for themselves and the support they've received from other organizations and institutions in the community.