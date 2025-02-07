LaRose to run for auditor as Ohio's term-limited GOP state officeholders cement 2026 plans

The musical chairs among term-limited Republican officeholders continues, as another announces his candidacy for the 2026 statewide election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is the latest GOP officeholder to make a move, launching a campaign to serve as Ohio's next auditor of state.

"A lot of people have asked me to consider this next step," LaRose said in a video posted on X.

LaRose’s announcement comes after his failed bid for the GOP nomination for US Senate last year. And it comes after treasurer Robert Sprague announced this week he’d run for the Republican nod for secretary of state against former lawmaker Niraj Antani, and that he was supporting Vivek Ramaswamy for governor – should he enter the race as expected. Attorney General Dave Yost, who had been auditor, officially launched his campaign for governor last month. Current auditor Keith Faber said last week he’s running for attorney general.

LaRose has become one of the most visible statewide elected officials, leading the campaign for the plan to require 60% voter approval for constitutional amendments in August 2023, and against the reproductive rights amendment in November 2023. He was on the losing side of both of those issues. But he backed the winning "no" side in last fall's vote to replace the Ohio Redistricting Commission with a 15-member independent commission.

LaRose is the only Republican in the race for auditor, and none have declared for treasurer so far.

Democrats