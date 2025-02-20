Ohio Right to Life files complaints about national website offers access to abortion drugs

Since voters approved Ohio's Reproductive Rights Amendment in 2023, opponents of abortion and Republican Attorney General Dave Yost have been waging court challenges to keep certain laws involving abortion on the books.

Now, another challenge may be taking shape on an abortion-related website that just launched this week in Ohio.

Ohio Right to Life has filed a complaint with the state Department of Health and the State Medical Board over a website that it said is violating state law. The website, HeyJane.com, allows a patient seeking an abortion to consult with a doctor via telehealth and get abortion pills sent to them. The site launched in Ohio Tuesday.

Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis said what they’re offering is not allowed under state law.

“State law clearly states that a physician needs to be involved and present when an abortion is performed or abortion – inducing drugs are prescribed," Gonidakis said.

Supporters of the new reproductive rights amendment that voters passed in 2023 have claimed it would prohibit any action that would limit access to abortion services. Abortion Forward executive director Kellie Copeland calls this a "political stunt" by Gonidakis.

"He is lodging wild accusations without any evidence to back it up. He's ignoring court orders blocking the telemedicine ban that were issued back in 2021. He's also ignoring the Reproductive Freedom Amendment that passed overwhelmingly in 2023," Copeland said.

Copeland said Ohioans who voted for the amendment wanted to protect abortion health care like this.

“That’s just false because at the end of the day voters approved it, and the language in there did not give a blanket immunity and a destruction of every pro-life law that has been passed," Gonidakis said.

Gonidakis said he thinks his organization will be "proven right by the Ohio Supreme Court."

Several of those existing laws are already being challenged in court, including the six-week abortion ban, the ban on prescribing abortion drugs via telehealth, the 24-hour waiting period before having an abortion and the requirement that fetal remains from abortion be cremated or buried.