Meet the members of Cincinnati's new LGBTQIA+ Commission

Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to approve 12 members of a new LGBTQIA+ Commission, which will advise city officials on policies relevant to the community.

Storm Boyd led the effort to establish the commission last year. He says the commission is similar to other city advisory boards, except that City Council created it via ordinance.

"This ensures continuity," Boyd said. "That our voices have a seat at the table."

Boyd is one of 12 members appointed by Mayor Aftab Pureval and approved by City Council; one more position will be brought to Council for confirmation in the coming weeks. The first meeting is expected to be held by the end of April.

Boyd says the full board will decide on priorities and policy positions, but he anticipates an emphasis on legal concerns, especially for transgender Cincinnatians. He'd also like to see more LGBTQ-friendly spaces in the city.

"We have a great group of people that provide a lot of expertise and services, so I think the sky's the limit with this commission," Boyd said. "I think the main point is us coming together as one body to convene and come up with bold initiatives and dream big for this city, because our community deserves it."

LGBTQIA+ Commission Members

Reggie Harris, former Cincinnati City Council member

Storm Boyd, Communications and Community Engagement Officer for Hamilton County Juvenile Court

Carson Hartlage, UC medical student

Jeniece Jones, CEO of Caracole

Joshua Petty Kayes, Board Chair of TreeHouse Cincinnati

Dr. Sarah Pickle, UC Health

Jeremy Jay Phillippi, Cincinnati Pride

Karen Morgan, Director of the Greater Cincinnati Human Rights Commission

Delia Sosa, UC medical student

Jeremy Tyler, Cincinnati Pride

Jonah Yokoyama, Equitas Health and Heartland Trans Wellness Group

Nicha Zingarelli, Director and Chief Attorney of Hamilton County Help Center

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