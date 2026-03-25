Everything you need to know for Cincinnati Reds Opening Day, and then some

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of downtown Cincinnati Thursday, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century.

The history

When Major League Baseball starts a new season, Reds fans celebrate with parties and a parade. Reds historian Greg Rhodes says the first parade was in 1890, and featured three streetcars carrying Reds players, the Chicago Colts, and a marching band. (The home team lost that game, 5-4.)

Rhodes says by 1902, the team stopped sponsoring the parade, but different fan clubs and businesses made their own, separate processions. By 1920, Findlay Market’s procession was the most organized. Within a decade, Rhodes says, most people called it the Findlay Market Parade, as other groups either faded away or got on board.

The 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade marches March 26.

The route

Don't expect to drive near Findlay Market. That's where the parade is organized and many of the nearby streets are closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

– closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

- closed between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

- closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

Nearly an hour before the parade begins, at about 11:15 a.m., Cincinnati Police and the Department of Transportation and Engineering close cross streets along the route.

Liberty Street - closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway Central Parkway - closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

- closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street Fifth Street - closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street

- closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

- closed between Republic Street and Elm Street Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

- closed between Elm Street and Republic Street Thirteenth Street - closed between Race Street and Vine Street

- closed between Race Street and Vine Street Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Parking on those streets is restricted and violators could be towed. There will still be access to Downtown hotels.

The parade begins at noon, and travels south on Race Street from Liberty. The route turns left on Fifth Street, and passes Fountain Square before ending around Broadway.

DOTE says the streets will stay closed until the parade is over, parade watchers have dispersed, and it’s safe to reopen.

Getting there

Metro has fare-free rides for Opening Day. All Metro fixed routes, and Access paratransit service will be free for the entire day. There is a catch though: Government Square and several Downtown bus stops are closed because of the parade.

Alternate stops are:

Route 1 on Broadway Between 4th & 3rd St

Rt. 6 on Elm at Court

Rt. 11 on 7th at Main Street

Rts. 4, 16, 17, 19, 43 on Main Street at 9th

Rts. 6, 20, 21, 64 on Elm at Court

Rts. 27, 28, 49 on 4th between Main & Walnut

Rts. 32, 33, 77 on 9th at Plum

Rts. 46 on 9th between Main & Walnut

Rt. 78 on 6th at Vine

Rt. 90 Metro Plus on Main at Court

The Cincinnati streetcar operations are suspended until the parade is over.

The parade

2026 marks the 107th parade. Findlay Market Parade Chair Neil Luken says to expect 148 entries, including 17 marching bands, 12 musical groups and two opera-related performances.

“No other city in the entire country has an Opening Day like we have,” Luken says. “We have crowds of 100,000 people that come out to see this parade. It’s just grown into this phenomenon.”

The parade’s grand marshal is former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jeff Brantley. He pitched for the Reds from 1994 to 1997. This will be his 20th season in the team’s broadcast booth.

The honorary marshal has also been connected with the team for years. Medical Director Tim Kremchek has held that position since 1996.

Parties

The Reds Community Fund is hosting a pre-game party at the Banks, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Several streets close for that at 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Freedom Way - closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

- closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way Marian Spencer Way - closed between Second St. and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained)

- closed between Second St. and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained) Joe Nuxhall Way - closed south of Second St (hotel and handicap drop off maintained from Mehring)

3CDC is promoting two parties and parade-watching zones. Washington Park hosts an Opening Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Fountain Square has a Rally at the Square, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Covington is also anticipating a crowd for Opening Day. Court Street from 3rd to Park Place will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies

Cincinnati native and 2026 Winter Olympic Gold Medalist, Connor Curran, will deliver the official game ball. Curran is a freestyle skier and won gold in the mixed team aerials.

Reds Hall of Famer Bronson Arroyo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The right handed pitcher was with the Reds from 2006 to 2013.

Reds Hall of Famer Dave Concepción will serve as the honorary captain of the game. He was with the team from 1970 to 1988, and was a member of the Big Red Machine.

A pre-game flyover will feature three AH-64 Apache helicopters and one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Left-hander Andrew Abbott is expected to take the mound for the Reds against the Boston Red Sox, who also have a lefty scheduled in Garrett Crochet.

The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

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