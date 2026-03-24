KY. Gov. Beshear touts Pre-K and Brent Spence companion bridge during NKY stop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Covington Tuesday to talk about the state of the commonwealth’s economy and his policy initiatives. He also answered questions from Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce board members as part of this month’s Government Forum.

While Beshear praised the region’s economic growth, he pushed for his free universal “Pre-K for All Initiative.”

Kentucky found over half of children are not ready for kindergarten when they enroll. Beshear said this could set them back in their education permanently.

“They don't know as many vocabulary words,” Beshear said. “They might not know their colors. I had a kindergarten teacher that said five of her students on day one weren't potty trained.”

Beshear has traveled across the state in the last year to push support for this program. Opposing lawmakers have concerns regarding cost and longevity of the program, according to an earlier report from Kentucky Public Radio.

Beshear also pointed to the state’s Medicaid funding, saying rural hospitals will not survive once President Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill” comes into effect.

“We don't want it to be [because of] our budget, that big ugly bill and the failure to extend ACA tax credits, which also means you have less insured people walking through those doors,” Beshear said. “This is one of the most important things that we're going to decide as a state in this next month.”

Despite the issues he highlighted, Beshear remained optimistic about economic growth, especially in Northern Kentucky. He praised the region’s ability to work across municipalities and find the benefit in business for all, not just one city.

“People see that togetherness at a time of such incredible division in our country, and it is very attractive,” Beshear said.

He pointed directly to the imminent groundbreaking of the Brent Spence Companion Bridge planned for this spring. The project will cost an estimated $4.4 billion dollars. Beshear said despite the rising costs, projects like these are necessary.

“This is a critical project for the United States, but you are going to see even more economic activity up here as that bridge starts and as we get it built,” Beshear said.

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