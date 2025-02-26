Ind. lawmakers want to study relocating state's poorest performing casino

Indiana’s poorest performing casino — Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, in the southeast corner of the state — wants to move. A bill to allow them to relocate to northwestern Indiana couldn’t get a vote this session.

But lawmakers are advancing a bill, SB 43, to study the idea.

The legislation directs the Indiana Gaming Commission to hire an independent research firm to assess the top three regions in the state where a casino could move. The study would include projected revenue and the impact on the state’s other casinos, tourism and the horse racing industry.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) criticized the proposed study as too narrow.

“We should have an honest look at the gaming revenue that we receive — whether it’s from the horse tracks, whether it’s the sports betting, whether it’s the on-the-ground casinos — and, at the same time, be looking at what we’re doing in the charitable gaming space,” Brown said. “Because it’s getting broader and broader.”

Other lawmakers, like Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), are already planting a flag for the study’s outcome.

“If the purpose of gaming is revenue, why there is not a casino in downtown Indianapolis defies my understanding,” Freeman said.

The Senate approved the casino relocation study measure 33 to 16, advancing it to the House.

