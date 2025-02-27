UAW reaches tentative agreement with Rolls-Royce, boosts pay and retirement benefits

United Auto Workers Local 933, representing more than 800 workers at Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis, announced a last-minute deal with the company Wednesday night.

The tentative contract includes pay increases, a cost-of-living adjustment for all employees and better retirement benefits.

The full details of the agreement aren’t public yet. But UAW President Shawn Fain said the union stood up to the company — and won.

"Our members are proud of the work they do," Fain said. "It's in their blood. It's in our sweat and our tears that make Rolls-Royce's billions in profits possible.”

Fain said the pending agreement also ends tier-based pay: a system which gives lower wages and benefits to newer employees.

Under the deal, the lowest tier employee’s pay would increase nearly 70 percent over the course of the agreement.

Fain said one of the biggest issues during the bargaining process was for retirement security. He said the proposed agreement significantly boosts retirement benefits.

The contract is not finalized until the union members vote on the agreement.

Rolls-Royce did not respond to a request for comment.

