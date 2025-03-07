Ohio House rolls out its own cannabis bill, with fewer changes than Senate version

An Ohio House GOP lawmaker has introduced his own set of changes to cannabis law, just a week after the Senate sent over an overhaul of the state’s adult-use program along party lines.

House Bill 160, introduced by Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville), addresses both the existing medical and recreational programs as well as delta-8 THC and other similar products. The latter have gone unregulated by the state for years, but lawmakers haven’t coalesced around what to do with them—whether it be an altogether ban, an age restriction or something in between.

Stewart said Thursday they are “in many ways indistinguishable from legal marijuana,” which is why HB 160 moves to put the products behind dispensaries’ counters.

“Every THC product, whether it’s delta-8, diet weed, THC beverages, whatever you want to call it,” Stewart said. “If it gets you high, it goes through a dispensary, period.”

As for already-regulated cannabis, HB 160 includes a public smoking ban but allows for cannabis smoking and combustion on residential privately-owned property, like a person’s front porch. The Senate version, Senate Bill 56, limits Ohioans to partaking inside private residences. It also leaves home grow alone, maintaining a 12-plant maximum per household.

Both bills limit how concentrated dispensaries’ THC products can be, maxing out at 35% for plants and 70% for concentrates and extracts, although the Ohio Department of Commerce could raise or lower that figure.

The legislature is listening to the marijuana industry more than it was a year ago, said Adrienne Robbins, deputy executive director for industry trade association the Ohio Cannabis Coalition. OHCANN, however, opposes THC caps.

“We don’t think that this is necessarily a potency argument, but a purity one,” Robbins said. “Any time that you are taking the potency down like that, you’re adding in other fillers or products, and we don’t think that’s beneficial to consumers. All of the products have dosage recommendations to make sure that they are safe for consumers.”

HB 160, like the latest version of SB 56, also leaves the excise tax at 10%.

“Our tax policy should incentivize Ohioans to buy affordable, regulated, state-grown marijuana rather than pushing them to the black market, or even worse yet, to Michigan,” Stewart said.

But it restructures what’s known as the Host Community Cannabis Fund, set aside for municipalities with marijuana dispensaries. At 36%, more than one-third of tax revenue from the state’s relatively young recreational cannabis program was earmarked for the fund. This would pare it back to 20%, and then eliminate it after five years.

It’s unclear so far which, if any, tweaks will make it to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. Lawmakers have gone back and forth over changes since cannabis became legal for Ohioans 21 and older in December 2023, with the Senate largely leading the discussion.

“The Senate is relatively familiar with this debate and what our thoughts are on it. They (the House) will be taking this to the floor, presumably for the first time, and so we have to see what they’re wanting to do," Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said Wednesday.

HB 160 is awaiting committee assignment.