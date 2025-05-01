Man's death at Montgomery County Jail likely from positional asphyxia, investigation continues

A man who died while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on March 24 likely died of positional asphyxia, Sheriff Rob Streck said in a statement.

That’s according to a preliminary report from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

MORE: Families hold rally, one files lawsuit following loved ones' deaths in Montgomery County Jail

Following the report, Streck said he placed 10 employees who interacted with 25-year-old Christian Black of Zanesville on paid administrative leave.

Streck said the move is “a procedural step (that) does not imply guilt, misconduct, or policy violations."

In March, Black was detained and held on charges of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

He allegedly crashed a vehicle on I-70 that was stolen during a robbery in Beavercreek. Black was treated for injuries and released to the Montgomery County Jail.

While in custody, police claimed Black attempted to escape, struggled with staff several times and repeatedly slammed his head onto the door of his cell. He was placed in a restraint chair, the sheriff said.

"A safety restraint chair is used to help control combative, self-destructive, or potentially violent inmates to reduce the risk of physical harm to both the inmate and staff," the statement says.

Black lost consciousness while he was in the restraint chair, Streck said. Jail medical staff performed CPR on Black before he was taken back to the hospital.

Deputies won't release video footage of the incident while the investigation continues, Streck said.

The Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate Black's death.