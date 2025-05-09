On eve of Ohio GOP endorsement meeting, Tressel says he hasn't ruled out running for governor

The Ohio Republican Party’s state central committee meets this morning to consider endorsing candidates in the primary for governor and US Senate, almost a year away. It seems likely the committee will endorse newly appointed Sen. Jon Husted, who has no announced opposition. But announcements hours before the meeting could make the vote on endorsing a candidate for governor interesting.

Since he was appointed to replace Husted as lieutenant governor, Jim Tressel has been cagey about his future plans – never directly saying he would or would not run for governor. Last night the former national championship Ohio State football coach opened the door.

Tressel told NBC News in a statement later obtained by the Statehouse News Bureau that he hasn’t decided yet, but he hasn’t ruled it out. He wrote that his wife said “it seemed God had more work for me to do, and she was right”.

This statement came hours before the state central meeting that Vivek Ramaswamy has been working for a while to prepare for by lobbying members for their votes. It would take two-thirds of the committee to endorse the tech billionaire and former presidential candidate, but members could decide not to endorse anyone, which could help Tressel if he decides to run.

Attorney General Dave Yost, who got into the race before Ramaswamy did but is far behind him in both money and in support according to some limiting polling, is also seeking that endorsement. But Yost told the committee in a statement Thursday afternoon he wouldn't be able to be at the meeting.

Dave Yost for Governor Attorney General Dave Yost's statement to the Ohio Republican Party's state central committee before their meeting on May 9, 2025

Yost wrote: "We have a very important meeting Friday morning… but it’s merely about politics, whether to endorse a candidate for Governor in a primary that is nearly a year away. I have decided that I will put remembrance of Deputy Larry Henderson and my duty first. As you meet Friday, I will be in Cincinnati."

"I urge you, however, to go forward with the vote. Make your decision. I’ve already written out my closing argument, and my #1 surrogate, Darlene, has agreed to attend the committee meeting in my place and deliver it," Yost continued in his statement. "This is not an easy decision. My favorite part of a trial was always the closing argument—the distillation of all the evidence, its meaning, and the application of reason and law. I relish the battle. But I believe this is the right thing to do (regardless of whether it is politically wise) and have so chosen my course."

The Republican primary for governor and U.S. Senate is May 5, 2026.