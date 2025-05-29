More than 100 pastors ask Ohio lawmakers to thwart a bill to expand electronic gambling

More than 100 pastors and religious leaders throughout Ohio have signed onto a letter urging state lawmakers to say “no dice” to expanded gambling. Among the group is Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), who is also a pastor.

“We know that gambling appeals to those who have the lowest education, the lowest income and the greatest debt. As we increase gambling, especially online gambling, we are hurting, we are harming, the most vulnerable people in the state of Ohio," Click said.

Click said he won’t vote for a bill that allows expanded gambling through internet-based casino games, horse races, and online lottery. Click and the other religious leaders said gambling disproportionately hurts Ohio’s most vulnerable citizens.

“It’s going to hurt their families. It’s going to destroy their homes. It’s going to destroy lives. As we increase gambling, especially online gambling, we are hurting, we are harming the most vulnerable people in the state of Ohio," Click said.

Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) is the sponsor of the bill the pastors oppose. It would allow for iGaming and iLottery with a 36% tax rate, and a $50 million licensing fee.

"I think we can be up and running pretty quickly if we get this passed—certainly if it goes in the budget, obviously," said Manning in an interview after the committee he chairs heard the details of his bill. "The revenue the first year, a lot of people are projecting a little bit more like $300 million. In a fully mature market, more like $600 to $900 million."

Manning said estimates show Ohioans may be spending more than $2 billion a year gambling on illegal websites. He said providing a legal outlet for that gambling would allow the state to put safeguards around it.

Gov. Mike DeWine has not said whether he will veto the bill but said he has definite opinions about it. He said he wants to see the bill before commenting on it.