Celebrated Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte plays at Madison Square Garden for the first time

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Los Tigres del Norte is one of the most celebrated Mexican groups in the world, known for their corridos. Last week, they played Madison Square Garden for the first time ever. NPR Music's Anamaria Sayre has this report from the show.

(CHEERING)

ANAMARIA SAYRE, BYLINE: For one night, it felt like the entirety of New York's Mexican community descended on one of the most historic venues in the world.

EDUARDO HERNANDEZ: What happened tonight at Madison Square Garden, that is, like, something that you never dreamed. You never realized in your whole career that one day, you were going to be here at this place.

SAYRE: That's Eduardo Hernandez, a member of Los Tigres del Norte. The band has played everywhere, from armories to rodeos, big cities and small towns. But as the band's Hernan Hernandez says, Madison Square Garden is a touchstone moment for their fans.

HERNAN HERNANDEZ: Our fans, our followers deserve to be in a place like this. Some of the people that was here, maybe it was their first time here, too, you know, like us.

SAYRE: Los Tigres have always made their fans - the immigrants, the people in this country who cook in the kitchen, cut the grass - the celebrated subject of their concerts. Many of their biggest songs even take direct inspiration from fans' ordinary lives.

Elizabeth Vargas is a fan who identifies most with the song "La Puerta Negra."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA PUERTA NEGRA")

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE: (Singing in Spanish).

SAYRE: It's a song about two young lovers whose family doesn't approve of their relationship. "La Puerta Negra" - The Black Door - is a device the family uses to keep them apart, but the singer assures his lover that they will overcome it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA PUERTA NEGRA")

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE: (Singing in Spanish).

SAYRE: Vargas shares that there was a black door in her own life. Her Mexican family did not approve of her husband, who's standing beside her, because he's Cuban.

ELIZABETH VARGAS: (Speaking Spanish).

SAYRE: "No matter what happened, the door always opened for us. That song was like, wow, for me. Every time I heard it, it was for him."

Jocelyn Romero heard her parents' immigrant experience reflected in the song "La Carta."

JOCELYN ROMERO: You put their - you know, yourself in their shoes. I understand their whole life.

SAYRE: In the song, Los Tigres described delivering a letter from a son to his mother who'd been separated by the border.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA CARTA")

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE: (Singing in Spanish).

SAYRE: The closeness she found with her parents through Los Tigres inspired her to buy them tickets to the show.

ROMERO: They were yelling, oh, my gosh, let's go, let's go, let's go. Yes, I can't believe it.

SAYRE: In recent months, there have been conversations in the Latin music community raising concerns that ticket sales and concert attendance for artists like Los Tigres might be impacted by fears of ICE raids. For the band, this potential risk for fans is something they're intimately familiar with. They shared with me that they previously lived in this country without legal status.

ERNESTO SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

SAYRE: "I know that people are a little afraid."

That's Ernesto Sanchez, a sombrero salesman who frequents Mexican cultural events and concerts throughout the city.

SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

SAYRE: "But it's something us Mexicans like - the fear, the action," he jokes.

Despite any fear, the night show was sold out.

SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

SAYRE: "Well, here we are."

Like many told me over the course of the night, the band speaks for us. They sing for us. To have them supporting us in this country right now is a thing of pride. Anamarie Sayre, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE SONG, "LA PUERTA NEGRA")

