Cincinnati could pass new restrictions on hookah lounges

Cincinnati Council could set new regulations for hookah lounges following complaints of late-night street takeovers, fights, and shootings outside the establishments in Roselawn, Clifton, and elsewhere.

Currently, residents of those neighborhoods say the smoking businesses stay open as late as 5 a.m. and contribute to public drinking, altercations, and other disturbances.

City officials say there have been three shootings outside hookah establishments in Roselawn, for example. Community Council President Annie Ruth says those incidents threaten to overshadow the hard work residents there do to improve the neighborhood.

"This has been going on for years, and there's almost this feeling of helplessness," Ruth told Council's Public Safety and Governance Committee Tuesday.

But owners of some of the establishments say the disorder that happens outside their businesses isn't their fault and that they're trying to keep their communities safe.

Allison Watson is the co-owner of Vibes Hookah Bar in Roselawn. She told Council her business has asked for more presence from police to help deal with crowds outside the establishment.

"We spend over $8,000 a month just on security alone," she said. "We do take the security of everyone in the neighborhood very seriously. We'd just like to have more help from the city in regard to keeping everybody safe."

Council member Mark Jeffreys is sponsoring the ordinance. He says it represents a good compromise.

"This is about striking a balance," he said. "We are not shutting these businesses down. It's reasonable to restrict the hours similar to Cleveland, which has been very effective. We're protecting the quality of life for residents but still letting the business operate."

Council will vote on the new regulations Wednesday.

