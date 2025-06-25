Changes coming to WVXU program schedule

WVXU is bringing you a new mix of thoughtful and engaging programs to wrap up your weekday evenings. Beginning Monday, June 30, listeners on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB will hear a refreshed 9 p.m. lineup designed to offer a wider variety of stories, voices, and perspectives.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Q with Tom Power, the arts and culture talk show, will step aside to make room for a rotating selection of compelling weekly programs. Each night at 9 p.m., you’ll hear something different—shows that dive deep into pop culture, explore underrepresented voices, and offer a new take on the world around us.

“We know our listeners value a rich variety of stories, so we’re reshaping the evening hour to bring more dimension to our weeknight lineup,” said Vice President of Content Jenell Walton. “This change gives us the opportunity to share more perspectives and invite new voices into the conversation.”

The new line-up:

Mondays:

Unexpected Elements

From the BBC: Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to uncover a treasure trove of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way. Find the answers to all those questions of science that have puzzled people around the world – and maybe have your questions answered as well!

Tuesdays:

This Old House Radio Hour

From American Public Media: This Old House Radio Hour is an audio adaptation of the iconic home improvement show, offering practical advice, real-life renovation stories, and DIY insights. The program is hosted by This Old House editor Jen Largesse.

Wednesday:

Kelly Corrigan Wonders

From PRX: Hosted by bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, this series features deep, reflective conversations with thinkers, creators, and leaders. The show explores the essence of what it means to be human, delving into themes such as resilience, connection, and purpose.

Thursday:

The Middle

This live call-in program, hosted by Jeremy Hobson, will remain in its current Thursday 9 p.m. slot. It continues to bring forward diverse perspectives from Americans living between the coasts, focusing on nuanced conversations about identity, community, and change.

This will prompt another change in the 10 p.m. hour. An encore of the most recent episode of Radiolab, heard Saturdays at 3 p.m., will air after The Middle on Thursday nights.

Friday:

Friday nights will now more closely resemble the other weekday evenings by presenting:

The Daily, from the New York Times, at 7 p.m.

Today, Explained from VOX at 7:30 p.m.

Reveal, from The Center for Investigative Reporting, moves from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays.

