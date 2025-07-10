U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects on life, career at Indy Bar event

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reflected on her life and her career Thursday at a luncheon led by the Indianapolis Bar Association.

Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, is the first sitting justice to speak at an Indy Bar event.

Much of Jackson’s remarks and her conversation with Indiana federal Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson stemmed from Jackson’s recent memoir, “Lovely One.” That included discussing the impact her parents had as she grew up in Florida in the 1970s, soon after landmark federal civil and voting rights acts took effect.

“It was a time of enormous excitement and opportunity, particularly for African Americans,” Jackson said. “And what my parents did is — they were public school teachers at the time and they were very intentional about teaching me that I could do anything I wanted.”

Jackson was asked what keeps her up at night — and she said it’s the “state of our democracy.”

“I am really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government," Jackson said.

Jackson also gave a brief, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Supreme Court, including its formal rituals, and how and why judges write opinions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.