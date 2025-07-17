New report shows housing costs have greatly outpaced wages in Ohio

A new report shows the gap between what many Ohioans earn and the price of housing continues to grow dramatically, leaving many unable to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment.

The 2025 Out of Reach report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio shows that the disparity between renters’ income and the cost of rent in Ohio has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

COHHIO Executive Director Amy Riegel said the price of housing is increasing higher and faster than worker's wages.

“That gap between what the average renter actually earns and what they need to earn continues to grow and that has rose 148% since 2020," Riegel said.

The average Ohio renter now earns $18.62/hour, or $3.89/hour less than the 2-bedroom Housing Wage. Riegel said of the 15 most common professions in Ohio, most don’t pay enough for a worker to make rent on a basic two-bedroom apartment.

“Only four out of 15 pay enough to meet that $22.51 cent mark," Riegel said.

That means nearly 1.2 million jobs – 21% of all the jobs in Ohio – don’t pay enough to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment. Riegel said the cost of rent is squeezing working Ohioans like never before.

“That’s why homelessness has been increasing and we’re seeing more and more seniors wind up in the homeless system," Riegel said.

Reigel said more affordable housing is key, along with federal and state policies, to help those who earn the least be able to afford basic housing.