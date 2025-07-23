Little Art Theatre gets a new marquee

The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs is replacing its old marquee with a brand new design. An unveiling party will be held Aug. 15.

Wagner Electric Sign Company completed demolition during its first week of work. Now, the company is working to install the new marquee.

Evelyn Huspen The Little Art Theatre's old marquee had survived long-term weather damage as well as two incidents of being hit by passing semi trucks.

Evelyn Huspen The new marquee sits on a trailer until installation

Funding for the marquee was supplied by a fundraiser matching grant.

The streaming service Plex awarded the Little Art Theater with $100,000.

"We were really pleased and surprised when it was actually awarded to us," said Melissa Heston, a member of the theatre's board of trustees. "And then that launched us into a drive to raise. It was a matching grant, so we had to raise the other $100,000, and we did."

Caleab Wyant, the theatre's operation manager, said Little Art was one of hundreds or more that were considered for the grant.

Unveiling party and future projects

The mid-August event celebrating the new marquee will be held at the community center on Short Street, across from the theater, and will feature beer, wine, and free popcorn that community members can enjoy during a special outdoor movie screening, Heston said.

Eric Mahoney from the Yellow Springs Film Festival will be the emcee. There will also be music by the Yellow Springs Community band and a projection map set to music by local artist Justin Herman. Families with children can enjoy activities in the designated "Kid Zone."

The event will also include the first major announcement of the "Second Century Campaign."

The Little Art Theatre will celebrate 100 years of operation in 2029. The new campaign is meant to carry the theater forward another 100 years. Future projects include increased accessibility, more robust programming and updates to technology, according to Heston.

Funding of future projects will come from future grants as well as donations, said Wyant.

"We also have a Friends of the Little Art program. That's where people, patrons, can donate," he said. "There's different tiers with different privileges. But yeah, that's where a large portion of our funding comes from."

Heston said she hopes the marquee will be a centerpiece for downtown Yellow Springs: "It's been exciting, it's been nerve-wracking. I think at this point, we're a little bit nervous, but we're also excited to reveal the marquee to the community and beyond."

