Lorain police officer dead after ambush shooting

A Lorain police officer died a day after a gunman open fired in what police are calling an "ambush."

35-year-old Phillip Wagner, who died Thursday evening, was among two others "ambushed" Wednesday afternoon by shooter Michael Parker, who shot at Wagner and fellow officer Peter Gale as they ate lunch in their cruisers.

Brent Payne, another officer, was shot multiple times when he came to help.

Police say officers returned fire, shooting and killing Parker.

Wagner and Payne were life flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Gale was treated at Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.

Hundreds of residents gathered in Lorain Thursday night to mourn Wagner and show support for the two wounded officers.

“Officer Wagner’s life and service to our city will never be forgotten,” Acting Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said in a statement. “On behalf of the Wagner family, we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out in support. Our department mourns the loss of a true hero and stands in unwavering support of Officer Wagner’s family, friends, and fellow officers during this heartbreaking time.”

Failing says Payne, the other seriously wounded officer, insisted on being present when Wagner's body was wheeled out of the hospital. Payne had been in surgery hours earlier. The chief says Payne still faces a half-dozen surgeries.

The third officer, Peter Gale, suffered broken bones in his hand from a gunshot wound and will be "out for a while," according to Failing.

Wagner, who served as U.S. Marine, had worked previously at the Sheffield Village Police Department, joined the Lorain Police Department in 2022. Just days before the shooting the department says he had earned his SWAT pin after a year of training and hard work.