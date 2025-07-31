© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Dayton man accused of threatening to kill congressman

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT
The white dome of the U.S. Capitol is framed by green leafs on branches.
Liam James Doyle
/
NPR
The U.S. Capitol

A Dayton man has been accused of threatening to kill a U.S. congressman.

Jeffrey Dorsey, 60, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson wouldn't name the congressman.

Federal prosecutors alleged Dorsey left a voicemail on the congressman’s main office phone line threatening to kill him if he voted to make cuts to Medicaid.

He's been charged with interstate communications with a threat to injure. If convicted, it's punishable by up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors.

A federal public defender has been appointed to represent Dorsey.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
