Making fast food drive-thrus safer. Legislation would require bypass lanes after 2024 Stow murder

State Sen. Casey Weinstein announced legislation Thursday intended to make drive-thrus in Ohio safer in response to the murder suicide at a Taco Bell in Stow last summer.

Megan Keleman, 25, was fatally shot at the Taco Bell on Graham Road, after being rear-ended by Jason Williams, 53. After rear-ending her, Williams got out of his car and shot Keleman and himself, according to Stow Police. The two did not know each other.

"Accidents in fast food drive-thrus may be more common than you think," Megan's mom, Kelly Keleman, said. "It just doesn't make the news, unless you die."

The bill, called Megan's Way Out, requires all newly constructed or significantly renovated drive-thrus include a bypass lane, a dedicated path alongside the drive-thru, allowing vehicles to exit or first responders to access emergencies, Weinstein said.

"Due to this design in the drive-thru ... the EMS [emergency medical services] could not get to my daughter and administer lifesaving procedures," Keleman's dad, Nick Keleman, said.

If the Taco Bell had a bypass lane, Keleman would have been able to escape the situation, her parents said.

"The curb was too high for her to drive over," Kelly said. "She was wedged between two cars. She had no way out."

Similar legislation has also been introduced in Stow City Council, Mayor John Pribonic said, and has received great feedback from a new Taco Bell being built on Norton Road.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Stow Mayor John Pribonic talks about Megan's Way Out at a press conference on Aug. 14, 2025. From left to right behind him sit State Sen. Casey Weinstein and Megan Keleman's parents, Kelly and Nick Keleman.

"We explained this legislation, this proposed legislation to Taco Bell," he said. "They said, 'We're all in.'"

Keleman's parents hope to keep expanding the legislation, they said.

"It makes perfect sense to implement this all across Ohio," Kelly said, "and we hope to do this nationwide."

Communities surrounding Stow have already expressed interest in enacting similar legislation, Pribonic said.

"I've had many neighboring communities reach out to me and say, 'How are you doing this?,'" he said. "So there is a great interest."

Keleman's parents remember her as selfless and kind, making a difference in the lives of everyone she met, they said.

"Megan always advocated on behalf of others and would speak for those who could not speak," Nick said. "Megan can no longer advocate for others, and she can't speak for anyone. We feel that Megan's Way Out will do both of that for her."

State Rep. Derrick Hall has agreed to introduce companion legislation in the Ohio House, Weinstein said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.