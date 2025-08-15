HERstory/HIStory project preserves Dayton’s LGBTQ+ stories for future generations

Dayton Public Access Television and the Greater Dayton LGBT Center have partnered for HERstory/HIStory: a project dedicated to recording and archiving local LGBTQ+ stories.

The HERstory/HIStory project was started in 2019 by Jerry Mallicoat. It began as a collection of audio recordings of volunteers that agreed to share their personal experiences as LGBTQ+ individuals residing in the greater Dayton area.

The project began including video recordings with the addition of Randy Phillips, former executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center who now serves as executive director of DATV.

Phillips began collecting LGBTQ+ books in the Dayton LGBT Center in 2018 and said he understands the HERstory/HIStory project as a more personal extension of that effort.

Phillips recalled his own experience of growing up in a small town as an "odd duck" and seeking representation in media.

"We can all be empowered by stories that we see, hear, and read," he said. "I think every person, as they begin that process of identifying who they are, quite often end up beginning with, identifying with a character in a book."

He said these personal, archived stories from the community are important to capture because they allow people to feel seen and understand that they aren’t alone.

"People can look back and know exactly who you are and begin to identify perhaps with you... and become inspired by that," he said.

Phillips also explained why the focus of the project is LGBTQ+ individuals and stories: "They are the minority that continues to get shoved by the wayside. So I think it's all the more important to look at their stories, look at their histories, and be challenged by them and grow from them."

He added, "It's really to encourage others who have been denigrated for so many years to be proud enough, to stand tall, and say, 'I am here, it's my story, and I can move forward.'"

Since 2019, the archive has collected about 30 of these stories. New volunteers are encouraged to participate, and people who have already shared their stories are invited to come back to add an update as their life story unfolds overtime.

The stories can be accessed through the Greater Dayton LGBT Center library or the Wright State University Library. Efforts are being made to also upload the stories to YouTube for greater accessibility.

Interested residents of Dayton and the surrounding area are invited to visit DATV on Friday, Aug. 15, to participate, or they can reach out to DATV to schedule a time that works best for them.