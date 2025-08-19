‘Mussel hunters’ in Troy relocate thousands of mussels to prepare for dam removal

Thousands of freshwater mussels were relocated from Troy's dam along the Great Miami River last week. It’s part of an effort to maintain the species in this area ahead of an upcoming low dam removal project.

“Native freshwater mussels live on the river bottom – and, for the health of the river, they need to survive the upcoming restoration work,” according to a statement from the city of Troy.

The city says mussels are important because they are natural water purifiers and vital parts of the food chain, which is why state and federal policies require they be protected during river-related projects.

City of Troy, Ohio Government Facebook 5,500 relocated mussels are safely back in the water, according to a statement from the city of Troy.

The effort was made possible by city of Troy staff, volunteers and personnel from the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District, Miami Conservancy District, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and BioSurvey Group.

The team moved roughly 5,500 mussels upstream near the section of the river that borders Duke Park. The city of Troy says they are now in a narrower portion of the river.

Demolition and reconstruction of the dam is scheduled to begin in 2026. Why? The city says the dam has outlived its life and purpose:

“Low-head dams harm water quality through oxygen depletion, interrupt fish migration and create dangerous undercurrents that can seriously injure kayakers and canoers. Removing Troy’s low-head dam... will also increase habitat for species important to fishing, such as the smallmouth bass.”

