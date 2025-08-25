Dayton Children's to operate NICU at Kettering Health main hospital

Dayton Children’s hospital will now operate and manage the newborn intensive care unit at Kettering Health’s Main Campus.

Leaders of both agencies announced the collaboration on Monday.

The partnership will help address critical health issues, including high rates of infant mortality, said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children's.

"We know sadly that Dayton continues to have an infant mortality issue. Ohio does," Feldman said. "Unfortunately, here in Montgomery County, our core county, we have, unfortunately, even higher than the statewide average."

The two health providers are already beginning to discuss how they can collaborate even closer to address some of those issues, Feldman said.

Dayton Children’s and Kettering Health are still working on details of the partnership, which should be in place this fall.

Adam Maycock, president of Kettering Health’s Main Campus, said the partnership just makes sense.

"I believe the ability to have a partner or collaborator that is only serving children every day is just a great benefit," he said.

"We see this collaboration as a key step to providing the best possible care and experience for patients during the crucial initial days of a child’s life. This will not only keep more families together through their comprehensive, whole-person care, but further strengthen how both organizations support health through pregnancy, delivery and the first steps of life in our community.”

