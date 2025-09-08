Jennifer-Ruth Green resigns as Indiana public safety secretary; State Police head Anthony Scott takes over

Indiana Public Safety Secretary Jennifer-Ruth Green has resigned, less than a year after taking the newly created position.

Gov. Mike Braun announced the change in leadership over the weekend.

The public safety secretary position was part of Braun’s state government reorganization. The cabinet post was created to oversee several agencies that include the state Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Correction, state Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and state Parole Board.

In an announcement on social media, Braun said he’d appointed Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott to fill the role.

Green said, in her own social media statement, she’d been honored to serve in the position and praised Scott.

The resignation fuels speculation that Green is preparing another run for Congress. The military veteran previously lost the race for Indiana’s First Congressional District in 2022. But Indiana Republicans are considering redrawing those district lines in a bid to make it easier for Republicans to win.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.