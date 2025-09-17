Advocates again call for fair redistricting with new Ohio congressional map coming soon

Activists calling for a congressional map that they say will more fairly represent Ohioans met for a rally in Columbus Wednesday, with lawmakers getting ready to draw a new 15-district map.

There are 10 Republicans and five Democrats in Ohio’s congressional delegation now, but some Republicans have pushed for a 12-3 map. A new congressional map is required by law because the one approved in 2021 didn't have bipartisan support.

Hundreds of advocates from the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, and civil rights, environmental and union groups in a coalition calling for fair maps met at Trinity Episcopal Church on Capitol Square in downtown Columbus. It’s the same place they met as redistricting got underway in 2021, which resulted in legislative and congressional maps ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The advocates, many carrying signs or flags, then crossed the street and encircled the Statehouse, stretching out to link hands and chant "fair maps now!"

A panel of lawmakers are set to meet on congressional redistricting next Monday, but it’s not expected they’ll produce a map for a vote. Democrats have proposed a map they say would result in a split of eight Republicans and seven Democrats in most years. No Republican map has been released.

Ohio's constitution dictates a new Congressional map has to pass by Sept. 30 with a 3/5th vote in both the House and Senate, including half of all Democrats. If that doesn't happen, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will have a month to come up with one that has the votes of both Democratic members. And if that doesn't happen by Oct. 31, the map-making duty will go back to the legislature where a map can be approved with a simple majority, though a partisan map would only be good for four years.

The new congressional map must be approved by Nov. 30. Candidates for those districts must file paperwork by Feb. 4.