Capitol Police investigating swastika flag in office of Ohio Congressman Dave Taylor

Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor of Ohio is condemning what he called a "vile and deeply inappropriate symbol" that was displayed in his Washington D.C. office.

A screenshot from a Zoom call with one of Taylor's staffers, whom media reports identified as Angelo Elia, shows a modified American flag featuring a swastika hanging on the wall in the background.

Politico and other national news outlets picked up the story after it was first posted by Ohio political blogger D. J. Byrnes, known online as The Rooster.

Taylor’s legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background. pic.twitter.com/zFn3QowS0c — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 15, 2025

In a statement Wednesday, Taylor characterized the display as an act of "office vandalism," and said Capitol Police are investigating.

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms," Taylor's statement said.

Taylor took office in January. His district includes Pickaway, Ross, Hocking, Pike, Scioto, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton, Gallia, Lawrence, Clinton, Highland, Brown, Adams and Clermont counties and the southern part of Fayette County.