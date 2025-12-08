What to know about the immigration crackdown in New Orleans

The Department of Homeland Security has arrested dozens of people in New Orleans since the Trump administration expanded its crackdown to the city. DHS has said it expects to make 5,000 arrests in the region. Critics say many of those detained don’t have a criminal record.

Host Robin Young speaks with Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, immigration reporter at Verite News, about how immigrant communities in the city are preparing for possible raids.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR