Elyria schools superintendent: 'Devastating' cuts needed after levy failures, state funding loss

The Elyria City School District Board of Education approved a $9 million budget reduction plan Wednesday night that calls for cutting dozens of teacher and administrator positions.

Superintendent Ann Schloss and other officials laid the blame for the cuts at the feet of the state during the school board meeting. The district's last two levy attempts failed, and Schloss said in an interview Thursday that she understands why. People feel overtaxed and can't afford more. She said the state has shifted the burden of funding schools onto local taxpayers over recent decades, leaving school districts in an impossible spot.

"If Columbus doesn't work with us on how to do true tax reform, then public schools are headed in a very disappointing direction," she said.

The district lost $4.4 million in state funding alone in the current two-year budget cycle, the district's treasurer previously said, prior to other property tax reforms approved by Gov. Mike DeWine in December.

Schloss said the plan proposes cutting more than 70 teaching positions, about 14% of the district's total, and 12 administrative staff, about 17% of those positions.

"Elyria City Schools is like a family to a lot of us," said Schloss, who has been with the district for 34 years. "When part of your family is going to lose their job, it's devastating. And I've been here through two other reductions, and this is the largest reduction that I've done while I worked here."

The exact number of people who could actually lose their jobs is still being determined, however. Schloss said the plan does not account for at least 14 retirements that the district has received notice. That means those positions can go unfilled and be eliminated.

In total, the plan calls for:



Cutting 13 elementary school, 14 middle school and 18 high school teacher positions, 12 building substitutes, 9 tutors and 5 student support services positions

Reducing hours for classified staff like custodians and receptionists, which could result in some layoffs

Cutting 12 administrator positions at the central office and at school buildings

Scaling back bus transportation to students who live 2 miles or more from schools, rather than the current 1.25 miles

Cutting back on field trips, class materials and some contracted services.

Linda Aguiñaga, president of the Elyria Education Association, which represents the district's teachers, spoke during the school board meeting. She said the district should do everything it can to avoid layoffs.

"Cuts in this area will land squarely on the classrooms," she said, "on class sizes, student supports, intervention services, mental health resources, and the adults our students rely on every day. Educators are already stretched thin," she said, "facing increasing student needs, escalating behavioral challenges, and expanding mandates with fewer resources."

Even still, Aguiñaga did not blame local leaders for tough choices ahead.

"Elyria City Schools is not facing this crisis because of irresponsible spending or poor decision making. We are here because of a state funding system that continues to fail districts like ours," she said.

Schloss said the district and board could consider placing another levy on the November ballot, but no decisions have been made on that front.