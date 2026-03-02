Concealed-carry licenses up last year over 2024, though they're not required in Ohio

The annual report on concealed carry weapons from Ohio’s attorney general shows an uptick in the overall number of permits issued. That might be a surprise to some, since they're no longer required by law in Ohio.

There were 77,159 concealed carry licenses or permits issued last year – both for new licenses and for renewals.

The new licenses number was lower by 3.9% from 2024's total, but renewals were up by nearly twice that. The number of new licenses issued is only a quarter of the number of renewals. Attorney General Dave Yost noted that’s an overall increase of 4.9%.

Ohio passed permit less or constitutional carry in 2022. There was a dramatic drop in licenses issued after that.

"Why the uptick if a permit is no longer needed? One likely explanation is the continued value of Ohio’s reciprocity agreements with most other states," wrote Yost in the report. "These agreements allow Ohio permit holders to legally carry a concealed handgun while traveling in states that recognize Ohio’s license, including many that do not have constitutional carry laws."

Yost added: "Permits also reflect a commitment to training. Concealed-carry coursework provides practical instruction on firearm safety, handling and the legal responsibilities of gun ownership — information that benefits both new and experienced gun owners. Knowledge is power."

Ohioans who have permits can carry concealed guns in 39 states, either by reciprocity agreement or automatic reciprocity. Minnesota doesn't do reciprocity agreements but allows Ohioans to carry concealed weapons.