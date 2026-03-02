Should tariff money go back to businesses or to Ohioans? U.S. Senate candidates split on that

The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down the Trump administration’s tariffs that were levied against nearly every country in the world. Trump said he levied those on an emergency basis and now plans to levy tariffs again, though they could still be fought in court.

The leading Ohio Democrat running for U.S. Senate this fall wants the administration to give money collected from those tariffs back to families as a rebate. But his incumbent Republican opponent said the money should go to businesses as a refund.



Former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said estimates show the Trump tariffs cost Ohio $6.5 billion, and Ohio families paid an average of $1,336 over the past year because of the tariffs. Brown said many Ohioans are struggling with more money going out than coming in, so he wants that money returned to Ohioans as rebates.

“They see more money going out the door than coming in. Part of the reason for that is these tariffs which were a tax on darn near everything they buy," Brown said.

Husted rejects Brown's rebate proposal

U.S. Sen Jon Husted (R-OH) said it's up to the courts to determine how to handle tariff rebates or refunds. But he said he thinks the money should go elsewhere.

“What I would like to see is the money to go back to the businesses who paid it, because that’s who paid it," said Husted.

Husted said Ohioans will get several tax breaks this year through federal legislation he supported last year.

"The average Ohioan will get a $5,000 benefit. Standard deduction goes up. No tax on tips. A couple on Social Security would get a $12,000 tax deduction, and a $2,200 per child tax credit," Husted said.

Husted noted Brown has spoken out against what's known as the Big Beautiful Bill that included the tax cuts. It passed by one vote and was signed into law last July.

Husted said he's happy to put his record on working families up against Brown's because "he failed and I'm winning."

Brown has been critical of the legislation because he said wealthy Americans and corporations will benefit the most from it. Analyses show that tax cuts benefiting higher earners were made permanent, while some of the breaks like those that affect certain tipped workers are only in effect for four years. The Center for Medicare Advocacy said the legislation also made $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts, imposed strict work requirements and allowed the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies.

Brown said working Ohioans need more help now.

“Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are facing skyrocketing grocery costs and health care premiums – all so that Jon Husted could deliver $16 billion in tax breaks for corporations," Brown said.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen Ohio companies are among the over 800 small businesses that have signed onto a letter demanding refunds from tariff payments.