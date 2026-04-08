Farmers in northwest Ohio use a lot of pesticides. Is there a link to cancer?

Farmers and farmworkers across the country are more likely to be diagnosed with cancers like non-Hodgkin lymphoma than the national average.

Some scientists believe pesticide use could be partly to blame.

“Of those 500 counties that used the most pesticides, 60% of those counties had cancer rates that were higher than the national average,” said Ben Felder, the editor in chief for Investigate Midwest.

Cancer can be caused by a number of genetic and environmental factors, so proving a direct cause can be challenging. But Felder’s findings are in line with a growing body of scientific research .

“When you group those counties in various buckets, however you want to do it, the end result is usually the same: the more pesticides that are used, typically the higher the cancer rate.”

Felder has been examining the correlation between pesticide use and cancer rates — and how governments at all levels are responding — with support from the Pulitzer Center and the Fund for Investigative Journalism. He joined the Ohio Newsroom to break down their findings.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

On the correlation between pesticide use and cancer

“We looked at every county in the U.S. for their pesticide rate. Of course, counties have different geographical size, so instead of just looking at how much pesticide they use, we looked at the rate per square mile, and then we overlaid that with the U.S. cancer rate. Of those 500 counties that used the most pesticides, 60% of those counties had cancer rates that were higher than the national average. And when you group those counties in various buckets, however you want to do it, the end result is usually the same: the more pesticides that are used, typically the higher the cancer rate.”

On cancer rates in northwest Ohio

“When you look at this data and the map that we put together, northwest Ohio kind of screams out. It’s part of the U.S. corn belt where a lot of these pesticides are being used, from Nebraska through Iowa and Illinois and Indiana and into northwest Ohio. I think what's really unique about the data when you look at Ohio is that, when you look at late stage cancer rates , it's even more alarming in Ohio, and not just the northwest, but really the whole western part of the state.

“One of the reasons this issue is so important right now is we've seen tens of thousands of lawsuits against giant agrochemical companies from users of pesticides who claim their cancer was caused by these products. And the late stage cases are usually where you see a lot of those litigation cases come from.”

On farmers’ concerns

"I think the challenge for a lot of farmers is many are aware of the cancer crisis that's taking place in rural America. But I think a lot of them aren't really sure what to do." Ben Felder, Investigate Midwest

“When you talk to farmers about pesticides, you're talking to them about a tool that they really can't avoid using. It's like asking, ‘Why do you use a tractor? Why do you use an irrigation system?’ Modern farming today is such that the companies that make the seeds make the pesticides, and so you need to use those agrochemical products. I think the challenge for a lot of farmers is many are aware of the cancer crisis that's taking place in rural America. But I think a lot of them aren't really sure what to do.

“I talked to farmers who expressed frustration with the companies, some that expressed shame and felt like: did they do something wrong that hurt their friends and family and neighbors? But again, this is just the modern farming system, and it's really the policies and the corporations where I think those tough questions need to be asked.”

On how state and federal health officials are responding

“The largest agrochemical companies have wondered amidst these lawsuits whether or not they can continue to make those products. That's what they're saying publicly. What they're doing behind closed doors is they're trying to pass laws at the state level that would protect their product. Some people call them cancer liability shield laws or cancer gag laws. When people bring these lawsuits, they claim that they didn't have sufficient warning. But, these products are approved by the EPA, and so what the pesticide companies are trying to do is to say that if it's approved by the EPA, then it's good to use all across the country and that state level lawsuits should not be allowed.

“We've seen attempts [to pass these gag laws] in dozens of states. Only two states have passed it so far: North Dakota and Georgia. It'll be interesting to see what that initial impact will look like on litigation. But there's also a Supreme Court hearing coming up at the end of April that could bar these types of lawsuits nationwide.”

On pesticide use's importance in farming

“There's no doubt that farmers have been able to significantly increase their yield because of the use of pesticides. But if you talk to farmers, especially those that are focused on using less chemicals, they will scoff at the idea that you can't have high yields unless you have an overuse of pesticides. There are compelling examples all over the Midwest, I think you'll find, of farmers that either have completely resisted chemicals or really lessened their use of chemicals. They've looked for more efficient ways to apply chemicals and are still getting really good results. And so I think one of the things that is going to be really important in the years to come is: How does technology play a part in this? How can pesticides be applied in a more efficient way? And is there a way to do more with less of these agrichemicals?”