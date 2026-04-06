Beshear vetoes bills lowering concealed carry age, protecting gun sellers from liability

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, handed out vetoes for two pieces of legislation that passed through the Kentucky General Assembly, allowing adults under 21 years old to carry concealed firearms with a license and another that would shield gun sellers and manufacturers from civil liability.

Beshear is in his veto period, which lasts 10 days excluding Sundays. Lawmakers passed dozens of pieces of legislation in the days leading up to that period, sending them to his desk for approval. Once that time is up, the Republican-controlled legislature will return for the final two days of the legislative year in mid-April, when they will have the opportunity to override any — if not all — of his vetoes.

House Bill 312 would allow 18-, 19- and 20-year-old Kentuckians to apply for provisional licenses that would require up to eight hours of a firearm safety and training course and a state and federal background check. Lawmakers already passed “constitutional carry,” which allows people 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a license or training requirements.

In his veto message, Beshear said he “believes in the Second Amendment” right to bear arms, but minimum age limits are designed to protect young people. He pointed out that Kentuckians under 21 years old can’t rent a car, buy alcohol or tobacco products, or serve as a state lawmaker.

“Tonight, I'm remembering my friend Tommy Elliott, who was murdered along with four other children of God three years ago in an act of gun violence. I'm vetoing this bill in his honor,” Beshear said, in reference to the 2023 Old National Bank shooting in Louisville.

The bill’s lead sponsor, GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox from Dry Ridge, did not immediately return a request for comment. She has previously said these same young adults are already legally able to buy and carry a gun, and her bill merely allows them to conceal that weapon.

In a statement, the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action said, “It would seem that Governor Beshear would rather recycle boilerplate gun control talking points than listen to the will of the people of Kentucky.”

Beshear also vetoed House Bill 78, which would protect firearm sellers and manufacturers from civil liability if their customers commit crimes using their products. It lays out a few exceptions, including negligence and knowing violation of federal law or gun defects. It would not apply to currently pending litigation.

Beshear said lawmakers are focusing on shielding the gun industry instead of “working to reduce gun violence,” in his veto message. He again dedicated the veto to Elliott, a victim of the Old National Bank shooting.

“Justice for victims requires our courts and our legal process to bring the facts to light so that

anyone with responsibility for violent acts may be held accountable,” Beshear said. “House Bill 78 prioritizes immunity for gun dealers over the safety of the Commonwealth's citizens.”

GOP Rep. T.J. Roberts of Burlington sponsored HB 78 and said it is meant to block frivolous lawsuits and ensure gun manufacturers aren’t sued over issues like public nuisance claims. He said it is intended to hew more closely to the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

“It’s actually focused on a responsible balance with the intent to ensure that this industry stays afloat,” Roberts said. “Right now, we have litigation strategies that are being funded by out-of -state billionaires in several states with the explicit intent of strangling the Second Amendment out of existence.”

Roberts, who was also one of the 28 Republican sponsors on HB 312, said he looks forward to overriding Beshear’s vetoes.

“When someone says, ‘I believe in the Second Amendment, but –’ It usually means they don’t believe in the Second amendment,” Roberts said.

Both bills originally passed on partisan lines. Beshear has already vetoed four other bills before the veto period — all of which lawmakers overrode. They are likely to override more of the governor’s vetoes when they return to Frankfort on April 14-15.