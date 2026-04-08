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Gov. Braun signs order to pause tax on gas for 30 days

WFYI Public Media | By Caroline Beck
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
Indiana is one of the few states in the country that charges sales tax on gasoline.
Samantha Horton
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IPB File Photo
Indiana is one of the few states in the country that charges sales tax on gasoline.

Gov. Mike Braun said he signed an executive order to pause the 7% usage tax on gas for 30-days starting immediately. He said it may take a day or more before consumers see a price drop at the pump.

Indiana is also one of only about a dozen states that imposes a sales tax on gasoline.

“I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices. Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said in a statement.

Braun called on Attorney General Todd Rokita to “enforce protections from price gauging by retailers,” according to the release.

This story will be updated.
Statewide
Caroline Beck
Caroline Beck is a government reporter for WFYI. She previously worked as an education reporter at IndyStar, with a focus on Marion County schools. Before that she covered the statehouse for Alabama Daily News in Montgomery, Alabama.
See stories by Caroline Beck