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Struggling to sleep? Try this cognitive shuffling technique

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The Sleep Foundation estimates that as many as 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders, which can increase your risk of heart disease, obesity, dementia and more.

A technique called cognitive shuffling is being touted as a way to help people with sleep struggles nod off.

Cognitive scientist Luc Beaudoin from Canada’s Simon Fraser University, who also founded the sleep tech company CogSci Apps, joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom