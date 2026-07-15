Ohio's top health leader expects increase in cases of explosive diarrhea bug

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 364 cases of cyclosporiasis statewide, mostly in Northwest Ohio. But the head of the agency expects that number to climb significantly soon.



ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said when new numbers come out Thursday, he expects the cases to rise significantly. He noted Michigan already has thousands of cases. Vanderhoff said the Cryptosporidium bug, which causes runny, explosive diarrhea, appears to be coming from leafy greens and berries. But there's been no pinpointing to specifics behind the outbreak.

“We don’t know the source," Vanderhoff said in an interview. "So I think the answer is to approach all of your fresh fruits and vegetables as food that needs to be cleaned before you consume it.”

Vanderhoff said the best way to avoid the bug is to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables under running water. He suggested skipping bagged and prepackaged salads and purchase a head of lettuce, so each leaf can be thoroughly washed. And there shouldn't be assumptions made about produce with thicker skins.

“You have to wash the outside of a melon also because you are cutting through it, and if there’s contamination on that melon, you are just dragging it right through the melon or other fruit," Vanderhoff said.

How it spreads and what to do if you get it

Unlike some other bugs, Vanderhoff said this one isn't spread through casual contact. And he added it likely be life-threatening, but the watery diarrhea caused by it can continue for a while.

“One of the interesting things about this is you can feel like you are getting better, and then it comes back," Vanderhoff said. "And it will wax and wane for weeks in some cases, so if you’ve got a severe case of diarrhea, go to the doctor.'

Vanderhoff said antibiotics can help those who get sick.