Consumer reporter Cassy Arsenault leaving WKRC-TV

WKRC-TV’s heavily promoted consumer reporter Cassy Arsenault will leave Local 12 on Wednesday, July 22. She did not say what her next career move will be.

It’s been a tough month for the Local 12 newsroom. Last week the station eliminated seven positions — including morning anchor Aleah Hordges, sports reporter Richard Skinner and evening executive producer Doug Lillibridge — and canceled the Saturday and Sunday Good Morning Cincinnati local newscasts. Their final telecasts will be this weekend.

A month ago, award-winning reporter Tyler Madden left after just three years for Cleveland’s NBC affiliate, WKYC-TV.

Arsenault, a 2011 New York University graduate, started her career at ABC News in New York as a Good Morning America live producer in 2011, and a production associate for Nightline. Following that she was a reporter for CBS affiliate KION-TV in Monterey, Calif; Fox affiliate WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Mich.; and NBC affiliate NBC’s WBTS-TV in Boston.

Wednesday afternoon she posted on Facebook:

It's time for me to say goodbye to Local12.

I'm not one for long drawn out goodbyes so I'll keep this short. It's been a privilege to tell stories that matter, meet incredible people throughout the community, and hopefully help make a difference along the way.

To everyone who watched, shared stories, trusted me with your experiences, or simply stopped to say hello--thank you! You made this job meaningful.

And big shoutout to Bryan Dykes who is an absolute special's reporter dream to work with! And made this job so awesome and filled with creativity and fun. I couldn't have picked a better work partner.

My last day on air will be July 22nd!

Neither Arsenault nor Franco Gentile, Channel 12 vice president and general manager, responded to my request for comments before this story was posted.

Arsenault’s WKRC-TV bio describes her as "a passionate fact-finder committed to reporting news that you can use." That evolved into becoming Channel 12’s consumer reporter, competing with WCPO-TV’s John Matarese and Taylor Nimmo.

While in Boston, she covered the New Hampshire presidential primary and created a 30-episode series on women-owned businesses in the Boston area called BossTown, according to her Channel 12 bio.

As investigative reporter and anchor in Grand Rapids, she took a month-long trip to South Sudan to feature a Michigan man who founded one of the first hospitals in the village of Werkok. She filmed, edited, wrote and hosted a five-part series on American funded healthcare projects in Werkok.

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