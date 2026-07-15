Health officials urge caution after June 24 sewage leak in Anderson Township

The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is working to repair damaged sewer infrastructure in Anderson Township along State Rt. 32 near 8 Mile Road. A sewer discharge was discovered in Dry Run Creek on June 24. MSD and Hamilton County Public Health alerted the public on July 15.

MSD reports it temporarily diverted and stopped the sewage discharge right away, but it is taking longer than expected to permanently fix the problem. It's unclear how long the work will take.

A spokesperson tells WVXU that MSD is working with a contractor on a permanent fix. Sewage is still being diverted around the closed section.

According to a statement, heavy water flows in the creek eroded the stream bank and damaged sewer infrastructure. A spokesperson explains that erosion from the stream caused an underground manhole shaft to become exposed and topple over.

Rocks from the creek washed into the pipe after the collapse and must be removed before the manhole can be rebuilt. Some of that work will have to be done manually, the agency says. The manhole cone will then be rebuilt and encased in concrete for reinforcement.

Hamilton County Public Health says, out of an abundance of caution, people and pets should avoid contact with Dry Run Creek to avoid exposure to contaminated water that could cause illness.

Why did it take so long to notify the public?

The agencies say the sewage discharge was stopped shortly after it was discovered and the flow was diverted around the area, which is why they didn't say something sooner.

Assistant Health Commissioner Craig Davidson says public health officials investigated the issue the same day they were notified about the leak.

"Our team went out and took a look at what was going on and realized it was an issue that needed to be addressed because it was MSD's infrastructure and we reported it promptly to them and kind of handed it over to them. These things happen not infrequently and, you know, they get resolved and move on," he says.

He says the agency decided to issue a statement nearly a month later when it realized the repairs would take longer than anticipated.

"Generally, there's no notice provided because these things get resolved quickly, and MSDs on top of it, and they get the fix in place," he adds.

How to reduce health risks

Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) issues the following recommendations:

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